Agent arrested for forging 53 Indian passports

Ballu Kanubhai Patel, an agent in Gujarat has been arrested along with 20 other people for forging 53 Indian passports as Sahar police investigate a related human trafficking racket.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Patel will be charged with anywhere between Rs. 50 to 60 lakh for each fake passport.

Police say that Patel was responsible for sending 53 people to the U.S. and Canada between 2015 and 2017.

The Hindustan Times reported that Patel and his accomplices forged passports and ensured the travelers a safe passage from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, however on May 8, Komal Dabgar was deported from Canada when immigration officials in Vancouver found that she had a forged passport.

Mustakali Kapde, one of the accused arrested earlier, told Hindustan Times that he had taken 10 different women abroad by using his wife’s passport and simply changing their photographs.

Police also busted the human trafficking racket, that Patel was responsible for, in May by arresting 19 members of the gang.

The Hindustan times has also identified three other immigration officials, known to be Rajesh Godse, Pravin Avsarmane and Sanjay Thorat, who were also part of the racket.