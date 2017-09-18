After years of holdback, finally a move forward for Manishkumar Patel’s case

Indian American criminal, Manishkumar M. Patel, who faces nine charges in total, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Patel successfully fled Outagamie County Jail in Appleton, a decade ago on a $750,000 bond and was arrested yet again earlier this year in New York near the Canadian border when he was attempting to flee the country with fraudulent passport that expired in December 2016.

In November of 2007, Patel was said to have slipped an abortion pill into his girlfriend’s drink who later suffered from a miscarriage and was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, placing foreign objects in edibles and possession with intent to deliver prescription drugs.

He was also charged with stalking, burglary, possession of burglarious tools and two counts of violating a harassment restraining order in one case and in a separate case filed in December 2007, he was charged with 23 counts of felony bail jumping.

According to FOX11 News, federal court records show that Patel appeared on May 16, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York and received a sentence of time-served on one count of using a false passport but there was no term of supervised release nor were any special conditions imposed as he is apparently a “deportable alien.”

He was then booked into the Outagamie County Jail on May 22, according to jail logs, and his bonds for the two cases were set to a total of $50 million.