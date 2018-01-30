Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen to lead U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum Board

NEW YORK – Indian American CEO of Adobe, Shantanu Narayen, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of the U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

The U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum is a new organization that has been set up to enhance business relations between India and the U.S.

“The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) was set up to promote bilateral trade and work on creating meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens,” said the USISPF, in a statement.

Other members who have joined the Washington-based advocacy group of the USISPF include former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus, chairman and managing director of Spice Jet Ltd. Ajay Singh and senior vice president of Supply Chain Operations at Cisco John Kern, adding up to 31 board members.

“Strong strategic ties between the US and India have never been more important than they are today. The USISPF has emerged as a powerful force in the US- India strategic partnership,” Narayen told PTI.

“India is at a pivotal time in this relationship, with the United States recognizing India as ‘a leading power’ in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Singh told the PTI, adding that he looks forward to promoting this powerful partnership through his work with the forum.

Kern told PTI that India is an incredible country for Cisco as it represents an emerging economy with a great growth opportunity along with world-class talent and an integral part of our global supply chain.

“I look forward to building the US-India relationship through my work at Cisco and in my work at USISPF,” Kern told PTI.

Petraeus is currently the chairman of the KKR Global Institute, he was previously the Director of the CIA and commander of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), U.S. Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A), U.S. Central Command and the Multinational Force in Iraq during the surge developments.

“We are excited to welcome these three important leaders to our board. They will add great value to the work that the USISPF board and staff is already doing with regards to trade, supply chain management and defense work,” Mukesh Aghi, president of the USISPF, said, in a statement.