Actors hardly get time to relax: Nehha Pendse

Actress Nehha Pendse says she likes to spend time with her family whenever she gets time off from shooting. She feels that acting is a profession where one hardly gets time to relax.

While on a holiday, Nehha, who is seen as Sanjana in Life OK’s “May I Come In Madam?”, got a chance to take a break at Lonavala in the Western Ghats while on her way to Pune.

“I had the best time. We actors hardly get time to relax, so whenever I get a day off, I usually like to spend it with my family or just with myself,” Nehha said in a statement.

“I started from Mumbai to go to Pune but weather attracted me so much when I reached Lonavala that I halted there to enjoy the weather. Natural breeze is always so refreshing,” she added.