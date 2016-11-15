Activist Reflects On Implications Trump’s Victory For The Labor Movement

By Suman Guha Mozumder

Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, says that the results of last week’s election have changed everything for the labor movement as a whole in the United States.

“The result of this election last week kind of changed everything for people like us, and I think for the labor movement as a whole. We don’t know if there will be any impact on the national labor relations, given who we have in the White house and the majority in the Congress. We don’t know if the fundamental right of workers to collectively work for unions is going to be overturned,” Desai said.

She was addressing the audience at the Rutgers University in New Brunswick which celebrated its 250th birthday November 10 by hosting 80 notable alumni, all of whom spoke on topics in their fields Desai spoke on the topic , “Organizing under Ubernomics: The Frontline Struggle of Taxi and Uber Drivers”.

Desai’s organization New York Taxi Workers Alliance had filed a federal lawsuit with two Uber drivers in July to force the Labor Department to make a determination in their cases.

This week New York State regulators have ruled that two former drivers for Uber are eligible for unemployment payments, finding that they should be treated as employees rather than independent contractors as the company has maintained.

Desai, who talked at length about the formation of the taxi workers’ union and its struggles over the years, sounded somewhat uncertain about the future course of events with the new administration. “We don’t know what is going to happen with the Supreme Court when a number of important labor cases are going to appear before the court. We don’t know what is going to happen in any of those cases and many of those institutions on which the workers and the poor depend, because those institutions depend on government funding and we don’t what happens to our allies,” she said. “So it feels like a very new world for many of us,” Desai said.

She said she was happy to have been invited to speak at Rutgers, where her own political development took place. “In some ways, it was the center of the world for me at that time,” Desai said.

The New Jersey girl, as she described herself, however, was very emphatic about the role and contribution of workers and poor people in bringing about changes in the society. “One lesson that I have learnt is that when workers lead, people follow. Workers are the most powerful base of the society and they have the resources to change the society. Look at the results of the election – the decisive votes have come from the working class.

“Whether they lead us to the right direction or the wrong direction, the need is to organize the working class. You cannot change the world to a better place without organizing the poor people and the working class people,” Desai said.