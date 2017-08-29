‘Abhiyum Anuvum’ a bold and different film: Vijayalakshmi

CHENNAI

Filmmaker B.R. Vijayalakshmi says her upcoming Tamil-Malayalam bilingual romantic drama “Abhiyum Anuvum”, which stars Tovino Thomas and Pia Bajpai, will be a bold and different film.

“‘Abhiyum Anuvum’ is such a fresh and never seen before love story. This statement of mine may sound cliched but I am very confident that the audience will endorse my view after they watch the film. It will be a bold and different film,” Vijayalakshmi told IANS.

The film marks the debut of Malayalam star Tovino in Tamil filmdom.

“The film deals with the concept of love from a different perspective,” she said, adding that the team was busy with the post-production work.

“Abhiyum Anuvum” also stars Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Prabhu, Rohini, Manobala and Dheepa Ramanujam.

Co-produced by ace lensman Santosh Shivan, the film is produced by Yoodle Films.