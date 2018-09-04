Abhay Deol, Prachi Tehlan star attraction at Indo American Fair

The 16th Indo American Fair, presented by ZEE TV and organized by Indo American Fair — took place on September 1 and 2, 2018, at Mercer County Park, West Windsor, New Jersey. The fair attracted thousands of visitors over the two days.

Bollywood actors Abhay Deol and Prachi Tehlan were the star guests and rocked the stage on both days of the fair. In addition, there were some singers from the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma.

There were Bollywood and ethnic dances, and live singing too by many local singers, according to a press release.

There was also a special segment for kids’ performance on stage. Also kids ride by Eddie Amusement, drew hundreds of kids to enjoy varied rides and games.

Many leading dance schools of New Jersey took part in dance performances and competition. The popular dances were featured around Odissi, Bharatnatayam, Kuchipudi and Kathak, along with Carnatic music.

There were also some give away prizes, including special tooth brushes and dental care items by Academy Dental, Gifts by New York Life, Lyca Mobile and others. There was a special fashion show staged by Rashmi Bedi with jewelry presented by Saima Chaudhary.

Among the fashion attractions were selling popular ‘kurti’ tops, silk sarees, scarfs, stoles, handicrafts, bags, jewelry, bangles, diamond and gold jewelry, and much more. Many local banks, insurance companies were among vendors who participated in the fair.

A food court was set up Swaghat and Pakwan restaurants. There was special mango ‘lassi’ and other north and south Indian popular appetizers and dishes to add to the attraction to the food court.

Many elected officials attended the fair. They appreciated the Indo American Fair for celebrating diversity in the local community for over 16 years, putting effort to bring in more people and spreading love and harmony in the community. They applauded the organizers of the fair, Arun Anand and Rajesh Anand, for their community work.

Major sponsors of the Indo American Fair 2018 included ZEE TV and Parikh Worldwide Media.

In the past, the fair was recognized as one of the best community events by the state of New Jersey and organizers were honored by the Senate and the General Assembly for promoting love, harmony and diversity in the State.