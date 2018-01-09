ABC to reboot ‘The Greatest American Hero’ with Indian American lead

NEW YORK – Channing Dungey, the President of ABC Entertainment, announced that the network will put an Indian American twist on the classic show ‘The Greatest American Hero,’ which will be run by Nahnatchka Khan, the current showrunner of ‘Fresh off the Boat’.

“We’re actually developing a reboot of ‘The Greatest American Hero’ that stars an Indian American woman. That comes to us from Nahnatchka Khan,” Dungey told slashfilms.com.

According to the slashfilms.com report, the original series of ‘The Greatest American Hero’ ran from 1981 to 1983 and starred William Katt as a teacher who gains super powers from an alien suit with his lack of ability and finesse creating the comedy.

According to bleedingcool.com, Dungey said that it was important for Khan to tell the same kind of story as the original, but through a completely different perspective.

Since ABC will not be showing ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and other Marvel spinoffs, many fans were concerned if the network was even going to put on anymore superhero shows.

“The question really is more what kind of superhero show, what’s the tone, how are we doing it? I would never say we’re closing the door on superheroes,” Dungey added.

ABC will be coming out with another show during their pilot season called ‘The Jetsons,’ which is a live-action sitcom based on the animated series about a family in the future.