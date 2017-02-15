AAPI’s 35th convention to be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, June 21-25

Staff Writer, Posted On : February 15, 2017 11:42 am

NEW YORK: The 35th annual American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Convention 2017 will be held at the new state of the art Convention Centre in Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from June 21 – 15.

“The Convention Centre totals an area of about 225,000 square feet at the prestigious Harrah’s Resort in beautiful Atlantic City in New Jersey,” said Dr. Ajay Lodha, President, AAPI, in a statement, welcoming participation in the convention.

Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center is the largest meeting facility of its kind from Baltimore to Boston, with excellent view of stage by every attendee, and having ample space for exhibition booths display, according to a press release.

The convention is expected to be addressed by President Donald Trump, world leaders, US Senators, Nobel Laureates, Governors, Congressmen, and celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood, according to the press release issued by AAPI, on Wednesday.

The annual convention this year is being organized by AAPI’s New York Chapter. Dr. Lodha expressed his gratitude to all the organizers, various committee chairs and members, AAPI’s executive committee members, volunteers and sponsors for their continued dedication and visionary leadership in their efforts to make a convention “truly a historic one for all”.

Elaborating on the efforts and preparations that have been devoted to put together this unique event, Dr. Raj Bhayani, MD, 2017 Convention Chair, said, in a statement: “We have been working hard to put together an attractive program for our annual get together, educational activity and family enjoyment. I and the Co-Chairs are fortunate to have a dedicated team of convention committee members from the Tri-State region helping us. We are expecting a record turnout and hence I would encourage early registration to avoid later disappointment.”

According to Dr. Lodha, the organizing committees have been working hard to make the AAPI Convention of 2017 rewarding and memorable for all with Continuing Education meetings, national and India-based Health Policy Forums, youth seminars, new physician and resident student meetings.

“Physicians attending this convention will benefit not only from cutting edge CME, but also the camaraderie of their alumni groups and share in our common heritage. Social events are all being planned meticulously so that maximum benefit can be accomplished,” the organizers said, in a statement.

Many of the physicians who will attend the convention have excelled in different specialties and subspecialties and occupy high positions as faculty members of medical schools, heads of departments, and executives of hospital staff. The convention offers an opportunity to meet directly with these physicians who are leaders in their fields and play an integral part in the decision-making process regarding new products and services.

The vast shopping arcade and exhibition booths will display various booths representing real diamond/colored stone jewelry, artificial jewelers, exquisite clothing of various types, finance, travel, food, pharmaceuticals, and newer technology. The elegantly made souvenir will offer equal opportunity to display members’ articles and research work.

Alumni meetings for networking, match-making, an AAPI-India Strategic Engagement Forum to showcase the AAPI initiatives in India, like Trauma Brain Injury Guidelines, MoU on TB Eradication in India, and recognition of AAPI award winners, are some of the other hallmarks of the convention.

The convention will also offer 12 credit hours of cutting edge CMEs as per AMA guidelines by renowned thought leaders in their respective areas, being organized by Drs. Jagat Narula and Atul Prakash. Spiritual session is to be led by renowned Brahmakumari Shivani Didi. The Women’s Forum will feature well renowned women leaders, politicians, academicians, artists, sports women, and is being coordinated by Drs. Purnima Kothari and Udaya Shivangi.

The A-Z Package is available for $599 for AAPI members, for early registration. It includes all meals, entertainment, general events, fashion shows, spiritual sessions, Women’s Forum and 12hrs of CME. Standard Room rate is $159 per night, plus taxes with free parking and WiFi. Suites are available at discounted negotiated prices for registered participants of the convention.

The CEO Forum, which is by invitation only, will have CEOs of leading healthcare firms, who will give their thought process on the development of medical science and current changes, especially with the ongoing national discussions on the repairing/repealing of the healthcare delivery in the nation. Also, for the first time, AAPI is inviting CEOs preferably with their innovative technologies in the field of medicine.

The AAPI Research Symposium is an exciting venue to learn about and present new and exciting research as well as case reports and discussions, according to the organizers.

The convention will also offer special emphasis on Integrative Medicine (AYUSH) and medical innovations. The AAPI talent show at the Harrah’s newly built elegant theatre will provide a perfect setting for AAPI delegates to display their talent. Being put together by Drs. Seema Arora and Amit Chakrabarty, the competitive session for the AAPI members will be judged by well renowned artists and philanthropists. It will also have attractive prizes.

A dazzling Fashion Show will be one of a kind by famous fashion designers from the nation, according to the press release. The extravaganza will also feature mouth watering ethnic cuisine with everyday “Theme Menus”.

Physicians of Indian-origin in the United States are reputed to be leading health care providers, holding crucial positions in various hospitals and health care facilities around the nation and the world. Known to be a leading ethnic medical organization that represents nearly 100,000 physicians and fellows of Indian-origin in the US, AAPI provides a forum to its members to collectively work together to meet their diverse needs.

“Physicians and healthcare professionals from across the country and internationally will convene and participate in the scholarly exchange of medical advances, to develop health policy agendas, and to encourage legislative priorities in the coming year. Do not miss on the Early Bird Special. We look forward to seeing you in Atlantic City, New Jersey!” said Dr. Ajay Lodha.

For more details, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.aapiconvention.org and www.aapiusa.org