AAPI to hold Global Healthcare Summit in Kolkata

The Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will be holding their 11th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) along with the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs & Indian Ministry of Health and the government of West Bengal, at the famous JW Marriott in Kolkata, West Bengal, India from Dec. 28 to 31.

The Global Healthcare Summit will feature over 50 world renowned speakers and industry leaders from India, the United States and other countries, including several prominent leaders from India and the U.S.

With over 200 physicians from the United States, the Summit is expected to be attended by nearly 1,000 delegates from around the world.

“To be held for the first time in Kolkata, this year, AAPI Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) will have many new initiatives and also will be carrying the torch of ongoing projects undertaken by AAPI’s past leaders. In addition, several prominent leaders both from India and abroad will be addressing the Summit, including the President of India and the Chief Minister of West Bengal,” said Dr. Gautam Samadder, President of AAPI.

The Summit will also result in the inauguration of the first ever free AAPI sponsored health clinic in the state of West Bengal, serving thousands of people from the north eastern region of India.

“Many of the physicians who will attend this convention have excelled in different specialties and subspecialties and occupy high positions as faculty members of medical schools, heads of departments, and executives of hospital staff. The GHS offers an opportunity to meet directly with these physicians who are leaders in their fields and play an integral part in the decision-making process regarding new products and services,” said Dr. Naresh Parekh, President-Elect of AAPI.

The Young Physicians Research Forum will be held on Dec. 28th at the oldest medical college of Asia, Calcutta Medical College.

Then an International Poster Presentation Session will be held along with two full days of scientific sessions on Dec. 29 and 30, as well as workshops, a CEO Forum, a Women’s Forum and Specialty Workshops which will be held on Dec. 31.

The summit will continue its tradition of providing training to First Responders at the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine will offer the AUA’s Emergency Medicine Training Center (EMTC) which has developed First Aid and CPR courses for first responders, including fire fighters, policemen, and EMTs from West Bengal at the KPC Medical College.

According to Dr. Samadder, AUA President and Co-founder, Neal Simon will participate in the panel discussion at the Summit’s Healthcare & Hospital CEO Forum, which will discuss how to establish and maintain a patient-centric approach on the operational and academic levels of organizations.

Panelists will generate a white paper with recommendations to the Ministry of Health and the Government of India for broader implementation.

“The nation of India has contributed greatly to the field of medicine internationally. In light of this and in keeping with AUA’s commitment to increasing diversity in the medical field, we consider India’s medical community to be a major component of our institution’s success” said Simon.

“GHS 2017 will include scientific programs developed by leading experts with contributions by the Scientific Advisory Board and International Scientific Committee, which will includes high priority areas like Cardiology, Diabetes, Oncology, Surgery, Mental Health, Maternal and Child Health, Allergy-Immunology and Lung Health, Health Information Technology (HIT), and the impact of co-morbidities,” said Dr. Ajay Lodha, immediate past-President of AAPI.

The GHS Pre-Summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Dubai from Dec. 24 to 28, and the Post GHS TOUR will then take place in Bhutan from Jan. 1 to 4, 2018.