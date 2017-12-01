AAPI Raises $51K For Harvey Victims At Fundraiser In New Jersey

EDISON, NJ – The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) raised $51,000 at a fundraiser for the victims of Hurricane Harvey which flooded the streets of Texas, in August.

About 300 people attended the fundraiser which was held on November 17 at Royal Albert’s Palace, in Edison, NJ.

Prominent attendees included Gautam Samadder, President of AAPI; Hemant Patel and Ajay K. Lodha, former presidents of AAPI; Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, founder and chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media; Raymond F. Fredericks, the President and CEO of JFK Hospital and Richard C. Smith, the CFO of Hackensack Meridian Health at JFK Medical Center.

JFK Hospital donated the largest amount of $5,000.

The fundraiser featured a wine tasting by Wine Chateau as well as entertainment from Yaadein Group Entertainment.

The fundraiser was organized by Dr. Binod K. Sinha, the chairman of AAPI.