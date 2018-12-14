AAPI-QLI holds 23rd annual convention

Nearly 500 people came together during the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin of Queens and Long Island (AAPI-QLI) 23rd annual convention at the Hilton Huntington in Long Island, New York on Saturday, December 8.

The convention featured entertainment, CME lectures, an exhibition, business forums, networking opportunities with the recognition of five distinguished physicians for their achievements and contributions and a gala dinner.

Five people were honored at the gala this year including Dr. Alan Guerci, President and CEO, Catholic Health services, Long Island and Dr. Jason Naidich, Senior VP and Regional Executive Director of Northern Region at Northwell Health, as well as the Chairman of Radiology at Zucker School of Medicine along with Dr. Satish Anand, who received the Lifetime Distinguished Services to AAPI-QLI Award; Dr. Manjeet Chadha, who received the Distinguished Physician Innovation in Research Award and Dr. Gaddam Reddy, who received the Distinguished Physician Clinical Services Award.

Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) was the chief guest at the event, during which he praised the contributions of Indian Americans to the larger American society.

“In this room, you represent the future of New York and the USA. I see an immense pool of talents among you. We are very lucky to have you. You do so much for the nation,” he said.

Others who spoke at the event included, Nassau County Executive Steven Bellone, Convention Chair Dr. Vinni Jayam and Immediate Past President of AAPI Dr. Rakesh Dua.

In his presidential address, Jagdish K. Gupta described the convention as a historic event and gave an overview about the organization and its trajectory of growth over the past 23 years and how it has become one of the most powerful ethnic physician organizations in the Queens and Long Island area with more than 800 members and one of the largest chapters in National AAPI.

“AAPI-QLI has been providing a forum for monthly meetings for Continuing Medical Educations on Sundays, monthly sessions with discussions on current trends and changes on a range of topics in healthcare, wealth management, and practice management issues on Wednesdays,” Dr. Gupta said.

AAPI-QLI is also engaged in charitable activities and provides donations to ROTACARE, INN- Soup Kitchen, Shankar Nethralaya, CRY foundation and many others.

The organization also conducts many Health Camps at religious institutions.

In his address, Dr. Ajay Lodha, Chairman of BOT-AAPI-QLI and past national President of AAPI said “under the leadership of Dr. Gupta, AAPI-QLI has raised the bar higher than ever. We have been able to expand our reach to all parts of the state and improve the educational and charitable experience of our members.”

The event ended with a live musical performance by leading Bollywood stars.