AAPI-QLI announces 2018 Executive Committee

NEW YORK – The inauguration of the Executive Committee of the American Association of Indian Origin Queens-Long Island (AAPI-QLI) took place at Akbar Restaurant in Garden City, New York on Friday, Feb. 9.

The event was attended by more than 250 people, including physicians and community leaders. Celebrations were held by donating funds to many community organizations, according to a press release.

The new members of AAPI-QLI Executive Committee include Jagdish K. Gupta as President, Himanshu Pandya as President Elect, Raj Bhayani as Vice President, Abhay Malhotra as Secretary and Vinod Jayam as Treasurer.

Ten physicians were elected as Members-at-Large, while the former president of AAPI Ajay K. Lodha was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Along with New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, other organizations who attended included the Puerto Rico Relief and Rebuilding Fund which helped Puerto Rico recuperate after Hurricane Maria; the International Nutrition Network (INN) which serves free meals and operates 10 Soup Kitchens in 14 location across Long Island; ROTACARE which provides free medical, dental, pharmacy and other behavioral health services to low income people and Sankara Nethralaya & Eye Foundation.