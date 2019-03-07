AAPI New Jersey raises $50,000 for families of soldiers killed in Pulwama attack

The New Jersey state chapter of American Association of Physicians of Indian origin (AAPI) raised more than $50,000 at a fundraiser for the families of the soldiers killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack in Kashmir, in Roselle Park, NJ.

Dr. Binod K. Sinha, President, New Jersey chapter of AAPI, said in an interview to ITV Gold, “We received donations of more than $50,000 in spite of a bad snow storm.”

He added in his speech at the gathering, that the attack “brought about huge anguish all across the world. It is good to see all of you gathered here.”

The Consul General of India in New York, Sandeep Chakravorty, who attended the meet, lauded the fundraising effort, and said it showed “amazing support for India, amazing support for our soldiers. Amazing support for the government.”

He added that “the message that is going out from here is that India has changed forever; will not take attacks against our sovereignty.”

Dr. Pradip Shah, Secretary, AAPI NJ chapter, said that the organization was “proud to do this program.”

He added, “We are here for community, and the nation. No amount is too small (to donate). Our goal is to help the community, and our nation. We will continue to do this.”

Alok Kumar, President, FIA, Tristate area, who also attended the meet, pointed out that several protest events had been held in New York too, including Indian Americans and Indians gathering to protest in front of the Pakistan Consulate, and the United Nations.

“This is a community event where we all stand together when it comes to our motherland. We condemn the terrorist attack. We support the families who are taking care of our motherland,” Kumar said.

Upendra Chivukula, Commissioner on the NJ Board of Public Utilities, speaking to ITV Gold said: “We have to keep fighting to stop terrorism, no matter which country.”

AAPI also released a statement condemning the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

“American Association of Physicians of Indian origin wants to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to the United States administration, the lawmakers and the public, who have overwhelmingly expressed their deep concerns of the ongoing terrorist activities, particularly the most recent heinous terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Kashmir,” said Dr. Naresh Parikh, President of AAPI, in a statement.

Dr. Suresh Reddy, President-Elect of AAPI, said, in a statement, “Attack on the CRPF personnel in Kashmir is despicable. We at AAPI strongly condemn this dastardly attack. Sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. We strongly urge all members of the international community to support India’s efforts to root out terrorism.”