AAPI Monmouth County Hold Fundraiser For Charities In New Jersey

NEW YORK-The Monmouth and Ocean County chapter of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (MOCAAPI) held their sixth annual Charity Gala on December 2 at the Grand Marquis, in Old Bridge, NJ. More than 300 people attended the meet. Prominent attendees included Padma Shri Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Founder and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media and the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara.

Although a final amount of how much was raised has not been calculated yet, Sangeeta Sancheti, the wife of Dr. Vinod Sancheti, the president of MOCAAPI told Desi Talk that they donated at least $2,000 to local charities, including the Food Bank, the Leukemia Society and Caregivers of NJ.

Dr. Sancheti, who was appointed as the president of MOCAAPI in August, had earlier given a statement about his plans for MOCAAPI for the next two years.

“As a team, we hope to enhance support and facilitate the delivery of compassionate, high quality healthcare to our patients. With a constantly evolving healthcare industry affecting us in numerous ways, I believe now more than ever unity is the key to our success,” he said.

Dr. Sancheti also mentioned that “for the past several years, different healthcare organizations have been predicting the demise of private practice in the U.S. Administrative burdens, financial costs, long hours, and staffing issues have made several providers choose hospital based positions instead.”

Though many predictions were made about decreasing private practices, more than 60 percent of physicians still work in private practices rather than the hospital.

Dr. Sancheti said he wants MOCAPPI and other physician organizations to work together.

“I strongly believe that working with one another, MOCAPPI and other physician organizations can help navigate the challenges ahead,” he said.

“We will work together as professional colleagues, encourage and welcome new physicians, and promote cultural exchange to meet the needs of our members,” he added.