AAPI donates $100,000 towards Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America

NEW YORK – The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has donated $100,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America, during their governing body meeting which was held from March 9 to 11 at the Freemont Marriott Silicon Valley in Fremont, California.

The meeting was attended by the Chair of Board of Trustees of AAPI Dr. Ashok Jain, President-Elect of AAPI Dr. Naresh Parikh, Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, Dr. Vinod Shah and other members of AAPI’s Executive Committee, including the Board of Trustees, the Chairs of all the Standing Committees and the Chair of the Convention Committees.

Dr. Gautam Samadder, the president of AAPI, presented the check to Rosalind Achkar, the Senior Corporate Manager of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of America.

In her address, Achkar thanked AAPI for the donation and appreciated the efforts of Samir A. Shah and Saar D. Shah, the twin 15-year old grand children of Dr. Vinod Shah who contributed $50,000, for leading the campaign through their initiative, Team Fly4aCure Maryland.

“AAPI has taken on yet another cause to promote through its active support in educating people about the deadly disease around the world,” Samadder said.

The meeting was also attended by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar who specifically attended a press conference on Women’s Empowerment during the event and was invited by Samadder to attend the annual AAPI Convention which is planned to be held in Columbus, Ohio during the July 4th weekend.

It was reported earlier that Chillar would be the Brand Ambassador of Leukemia and Lymphoma for AAPI. However, she has not confirmed anything thus far.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a 501 charitable organization which was founded in 1949 and is the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research, education and patient services.

“Coming from a nation that has given much to the world, today physicians of Indian origin have become a powerful influence in medicine across the world. Nowhere is their authority more keenly felt than in the United States, where Indians make up the largest non-Caucasian segment of the American medical community,” Samadder said.

“The overrepresentation of Indians in the field of medicine is striking – in practical terms, one out of seven doctors in the United States is of Indian Heritage. We provide medical care to over 40 million of US population, caring for one in every seven patients in the nation. There are 150 AAPI Chapters across the nation and it has an ever growing membership of Indian American Physicians,” he added.