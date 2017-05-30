Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to make history with Thugs of Hindostan

By Staff Writer, Posted On : May 30, 2017 6:15 pm

Superstar Aamir Khan says the first sequence of the “very exciting” film “Thugs of Hindostan” is a big action one for which preparations are going on in Malta.

“‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is a very exciting project. The first sequence is a big action sequence. Right now, prep is going for that,” Aamir told IANS over phone from Malta, a European island nation in the Mediterranean.

The Yash Raj Films’ project, which promises to have action on sea and a dose of history, brings together megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir for the first time.

“I am most excited to work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. It is a dream come true. I’ve always been his huge fan. It will be a great memorable moment for me to share screen space with him,” said Aamir.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will go on floors on June 5 on specially-built ships. “Thugs of Hindostan” is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

The shooting will begin aboard two massive specially-constructed ships — built over two months — that are currently docked in a Maltese sea port.

Writer-director Acharya said in a statement: “The set of the film is in a high security water zone, with restricted access. Both these ships have been built in the early 18th century style, when vessels would carry cannons and other weapons. An international crew has been hard at work creating these elaborate ships in Malta. Most of the portions to be filmed on board these ships involve high octane action.”

The film is expected to hit theaters Diwali 2018.

Aamir, 52, has not had a flop since his Mela days in 2000 and while Mangal Pandey was not a grand success, it managed to recover its costs, reported PTI.

His hit-list has blockbusters like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal.

“It is now 27 years that I have been acting and very early in my career, I went through a phase that was a huge learning experience for me. The level of input that I have been putting has been the same right through but I made mistakes. So, what I am today is not just the result of my successes but also because of my failures. They taught me the most. That’s why I have been able to build my career the way I have,” Aamir told PTI in an interview from Malta.

Logo Reminds of Game of Thrones

The logo of “Thugs Of Hindostan” is out, and it seems that the makers of the much-publicized movie have taken inspiration from the hugely popular fantasy series “Game of Thrones” for it.

One can’t overlook the stark resemblance between the font of the film’s logo to that of the show.

Rahman Congratulates Aamir

Aamir is coming off the heady success of ‘Dangal’.

Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman on Saturday extended his wishes to actor Aamir Khan for the success of his film “Dangal” in China.

“Congrats Aamir Khan and team ‘Dangal’ for winning over Chinese hearts again,” Rahman tweeted.

Released earlier this month in China, “Dangal”, according to trade sources, so far has minted a whopping Rs 825 crores.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, “Dangal” chronicles the inspiring story of the Phogat sisters, raised to be wrestling champions by their authoritative father.

Released last year in India, the film minted over Rs 500 crore at the box office.

The film stars Aamir as Mahavir Singh Phogat who, despite stiff opposition from his society, trained his daughters to champions, in the most unconventional way.

(With inputs from IANS)