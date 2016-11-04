Aakash Dalal Found Guilty Of Terrorism In Synagogue Bombing Case

From News Dispatches

A Bergen County jury found Aakash Dalal, a former Rutgers student guilty Nov. 1 of terrorism and 16 other charges for his role in conspiring with his former school friend Anthony Graziano for vandalism and firebombing of Jewish facilities five years ago.

News reports said that according to Bergen County prosecutor’s office, Aakash Dalal was the “brains and Graziano was the brawn” in a series of anti-Semitic attacks between Dec. 2011 and Jan. 2012. Graziano was also found guilty of terrorism and 19 other counts in May.

Dalal was charged as the mastermind behind the attacks who instructed Graziano to carry them out. Graziano was found guilty in May.

Dalal, who is 24, is awaiting sentencing Nov. 21 and has been under solitary confinement in the Bergen County Jail since his March 2012 arrest.

Reports said that according to Defense attorney Brian Neary “the family is very disappointed with the jury’s verdict” and they plan to appeal, based on whether the terrorism statute that was passed after 9/11 was properly used in this case.

“The statute itself might be unconstitutional,” Neary said. These crimes “don’t put an entire population at the same level of fear as the World Trade Center” attacks of 9/11.