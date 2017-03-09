A woman not an object of man’s desire, says Randeep Hooda

Popular Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who is all set to make his television debut with youth show “MTV Big F” Season 2 that revolves around the psyche of Indian women to explore their hidden desires, says as its host, he will address men to make them understand that a woman is not an object of man’s desire.

Asked at a media meet here if the Indian audience is ready to consume such progressive content in mainstream television, Randeep said: “Well, it is 2017 and I do not understand why these things (talk on women sexual desire and fantasy) are still taboo.

“This show is about the aspirational India where people whether man or woman can talk free about their thoughts, desire without being leveled. I, on the other hand, as the host of the show will address men to make them understand that a woman is not an object of their desire to do with her as they please… no, it’s not.”

Considering the fact that women face injustice and violence in daily life, get labelled and judged by the society, what if this show gives out a wrong idea about women in the society?

“That is precisely the reason why we are doing the show – MTV Big F. One has to understand that enjoying sex and hanging out with boys does not make a girl, a slut. A girl is a person first before anything else. When a girl says ‘no’, that means a clear no and a man should understand that,” said Randeep.

The second season of MTV Big F will start from March 12.