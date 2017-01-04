A Platform For Tapping Indian Musical Talent In U.S. And Canada

By a Staff Writer

“If you have talent, project it” and Gee Vision Inc. will present you a stage like no other, International Indian Icon (3iii).

Singing, dancing or instruments playing, your talent gets a chance to bloom here.

The golden opportunity knocks arrives this month when registration opens for the biggest ever Indian performance reality show Jan. 18 on www.InternationalIndianIcon.com

Prepare yourself for the biggest ever Indian performance online/in-person reality show that rolls out in 5 phases, starting with USA and Canada.

The best part of this competition is that individuals can audition and participate from the comfort of their own homes. All they have to do is create an account on 3iii’s website www.InternationalIndianIcon.com, pay a fixed, one time registration fee and upload their performance video in their category.

Anyone can watch and like/vote any video on the 3iii website to support their candidate. The best performances in each category will be selected as per online voting and decisions by Gee Panel of Judges. So, come, participate and give your talent wings to fly.

The Gee Panel of judges will feature an esteemed trio— Anjana Sukhani, Bollywood actress and dancer who will critique the dance category; Rahul Vaidya, Bollywood singer who will helm the singing category, and the decisions of the instruments/musician category will be taken by Shibani Kashyap, Bollywood composer, music director and Singer.

Apart from the golden opportunity, there are attractive prizes to be won. The International Indian Icon (3iii) winner in each category will get a cash prize; winners, 1st and 2nd runners-up of Indian American/Canadian Icon and all State Indian Icons will receive an attractive trophy and endorsed cash prizes, gifts and vouchers.

“For the first time in the history of talent competition, a show is being made which Indian immigrants can call their own. There is an immense pool of untapped talent amongst the Indian-Americans and Canadians eagerly waiting to entertain and we now present a stage for them in the form of 3iii.,” Sharan Walia, CEO, Gee Vision Inc., said.

“Our Indian roots have blessed us with talent and we wish to give something back. A fixed share of our total net profit will be donated to hidden agenda of helping students with brilliant education and talent record but with poor economic background and the cleanliness initiatives in India. I hope we get both donations and participation in abundance”, Walia, said.

3iii is on the lookout for the very first International Indian Icon of the 21st century. It’s time for Indians to put their best foot forward and make the nation groove to their talent.

The entire 5 seasons competition will be executed online with the possibility of semi-finals (Indian American/Canadian Icon in respective country) and a grand finale in Chicago. The competition rolls out in USA and Canada. Within these two countries there will be state level competition. The U.S will have 12 states while Canada will have 4.

In the U.S. the states are California, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan while in Canada the provinces are British Columbia (Vancouver), Alberta (Calgary), Quebec (Montreal), and Ontario (Toronto).