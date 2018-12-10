A new center for immigrants seeking legal representation

The Center for Immigrant Representation is a new non-profit organization, which is a resource center for immigrants seeking legal representation.

Located in Jersey City’s transportation hub of Journal Square, the Center is deeply committed to immigrants and their families and is eager to serve the community by offering high-quality, low-cost immigration legal services including comprehensive assistance with applications for citizenship, green cards and other immigration benefits, as well as humanitarian relief such as asylum.

The Center also provides deportation defense in immigration court.

Immigration is one of the most complex areas of law and no one should have to navigate it alone.

While legal representation can be the deciding factor in the outcome of many immigration cases, unfortunately, far too many immigrants struggle to find reliable and affordable legal representation.

Although many non-profit organizations in New York City provide free services, relatively few exist in New Jersey, and many are simply overwhelmed by the number of queries they are receiving and many people are inevitably turned away as a large population of people find themselves ineligible for free legal aid and must resort to hiring expensive private attorneys.

The Center for Immigrant Representation’s mission is to provide a reliable alternative for those who cannot afford private attorneys and are unable to access free legal services.

The Center also places a high value on educating immigrants and their families about the law and the various immigration benefits that may be available to them as it is committed to ensuring that each person leaves with more knowledge than when they came in, even if it is just for a consultation.

Over the next several months, the Center will be holding educational events at local libraries, community centers, schools and other spaces to educate the community on topics like “Citizenship and Naturalization” and “Roads to a Green Card.”