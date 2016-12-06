A Community Defense Against Hate Crime Launched In Jackson Heights

By a Staff Writer

Hundreds of people from diverse communities gathered to launch a community defense and hate-free zone in Jackson Heights, Queens Dec. 2, fearing the impact of the “policies of hate” of the incoming Trump administration.

Neighborhood-based groups marched through the heart of Queens, including Jackson Heights, Woodside, Elmhurst, and Corona, some of the most diverse neighborhoods in the country which are home to working-class immigrant, Muslim, LGBTQ, Latino and Filipino communities, to begin the process of building community-wide defense systems to protect themselves. The event was organized by Desis Rising Up & Moving.

Nearly 1,000 individuals, including Immigrant, Muslim, Jewish, LGBTQ, Latino, South Asian, Asian, Black organizations based in Queens, local elected officials, and community members, gathered in Diversity Plaza, Jackson Heights and spoke on the way different communities would be impacted by the policies of hate of the incoming Trump administration. They also spoke of the danger posed by groups and individuals motivated by hate. At a press conference before the march, each one of the speakers pledged to build a hate free zone in Queens, and to build communities that “love and protect each other”.

Poonam, a youth Leader at Desis Rising Up & Moving, spoke about her experience as an undocumented youth who gained protection under DACA, the relief program immigrant rights groups nation-wide fought for and which Trump has promised to cancel. “My family considered New York City our home and we have settled in a community where diversity is supposed to be accepted. However the current political climate has increased the uncertainty and fear in all of our communities. From threats of mass deportations to Muslim registries to forced internment– we have all been here before,” she said.

“All of our communities have been at the forefront of fighting for our existence and humanity and it is no different now! Our communities are resilient and that is why we are here today. We will not let each other be targeted or separated by hateful policies and practices. We are all here united and pledge to love and protect each other and to make our communities and neighborhoods as “hate free zones,” she said.

Rahim Howlader, a Jackson Heights community member, pledged his business as a hate free zone, adding that, “small businesses know that we are successful only because of our workers, our customers, and our communities. As a business owner, I am proud to declare my business as a hate free zone! And I commit to encouraging other businesses in this neighborhood to do the same! We stand united,” he said.

Josselyn Atahualpa of the Justice Committee spoke about what building community safety would mean in the future months. “Now more than ever, we need to love and protect each other. We need to develop and use community safety methods that don’t rely on the police or the state and we need to work together to ensure we can all stay, live and thrive in our neighborhoods. We are committed to working with you all to achieve this vision, because it’s a matter of life and death,” Atahualpa said.

Chelo Silva, a transgender man and former detainee from Queer Detainee Empowerment Project, reminded everyone that “we should not remain with our arms crossed, we must seek help, trust in community organizations.”

Deb Lolai of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice spoke about how allies have an important role to play in building a community defense that doesn’t rely on law enforcement.

The groups marched from Jackson Heights to Corona, with banners displaying images of ants holding up hearts to represent the enormous collective power of small creatures acting in large and organized numbers. Waving glow sticks, they cried chants in English, Bangla, Urdu, and Spanish that uplifted community power in the face of hatred, and a commitment to fight for and with each other. Participants engaged passersby in the march staying on the sidewalk The groups said they intend to jump start similar efforts in immigrant neighborhoods across the city and nationwide to declare neighborhoods as “hate-free zones”.