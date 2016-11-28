A Broadway-style Ramayana Musical In Jersey City Stirs Many Hearts

Suman Guha Mozumder

The ‘Ramayana and the story of Diwali’, a Broadway-style musical encompassing Indian classical, folk, opera, and dance and story-telling, enthralled members of the audience at the Harborside Atrium in downtown Jersey City Nov. 19.

The first-ever India-inspired event at the atrium that lasted for some 75 minutes was organized by Surati for Performing Arts, a nonprofit known for its innovative stage productions some of which has earlier been showcased at venues like the Lincoln Center in New York.

“Although this was not the first time I have put the Ramayana musical together, the musical concepts and script have evolved over the years to the current edition,” Rimli Roy, founder-artistic director of APA, said, adding that SPA first performed the Ramayana as a more traditional version in 2007 at the World Financial Center in Brookfield Place in downtown New York.

The late evening show last week at the Harborside Atrium was watched by over 500 guests that included non-Indians as well. What appealed to all was the universal appeal of the Ramayana, and the fact that the musical was in English language. The highlight of the musical was the Soul of Sita, crying out as an opera singer with contemporary and classical dance interpretations. Since 2007, Roy said, there have been several variations to the original version showcased primarily at Diwali festivals – from a jazz dancing Jatayu, a hip-hop Hanuman to a Ram, Laxman and Surpanakha singing in Broadway style.” Our signature Soul of Sita scene with opera singing and Indian classical dance interpretations was first showcased at the Lincoln Center when the Ramayana was performed there by Surati performers led by me. Now we have also incorporated contemporary dance in this scene,” Roy said.

To a question, Roy said that In the past and in the latest production, there have been performers, including dancers, actors, singers, from various ethnic backgrounds and origins including Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French, Caucasian, African-American and Native American. The performers were mostly chosen based on the genres they performed and how well they fit into each role irrespective of their diverse cultures and ethnicity. “Each performer was introduced to and briefed on the story. Even though the cast was multi-ethnic, the production being performed in English was important for it to be universal for the general public,” Roy told Desi Talk.

The cast of 14 senior and professional performers included Cinna Chandran, Surati assistant artistic director; Jayanta Banerjee, Alex Adisorn, Alisha Desai, Miles Lobo, Raj Chauhan, Paloma De Vega, Paulina Yeung and Reba Browne, among others.

Roy has used use different genres of music and dance to tell the story of Ramayana, creating a universal appeal so that people from across different ethnicities and communities could relate to it or find some art form that they are familiar with.

In one of the scenes in Ashok Vatika, Sita is shown lamenting over her condition. From her emerges an opera singer singing the old classic Lascia Ch’io Pianga in Italian, which literally means ‘Let me weep for my cruel fate’, an Indian classical and a contemporary dancer interpreting this song.

“I always wanted to portray the Ramayana as the tale of a prince from India, not as a religious belief depicting Ram as a Hindu God or avatar. Even though the Diwali festival originates in Hindu beliefs, at Surati, we celebrate it from a more cultural, artistic and educational aspect, focusing on enlightenment and education over ignorance and intolerance. After all, the story, if taken out of its origin or, roots could have been one from any land,” Roy said.

The fact that the musical appealed to many was visible not just in casual comments after the show, but in posts on the social media. “I love that the play was translated entirely into English, making it easier for all to connect to, and the dialogues were written in couplets like in a Shakespearean play!” according to a Facebook post about the show.