9th Annual DB Luxury Bridal EXPO held at Schaumburg Convention Center

It was a luxurious and colorful bridal exhibition conducted in Renaissance, Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel on November 19, 2017. This was the 9th Annual DB Bridal Expo Chicago. This event is one of its kinds; in fact, the event is the Largest South Asian Bridal Expo that ever is held in the Midwest. There were 80+ Top vendor booths in various categories from all over the USA were having a presence under one roof, in order to promote their business and play their vital role in portraying the most beautiful and glittering products that enhance the beauty and elegance of the brides.

The 1st Fashion Show showcased clothing by Elegance by Hina and to add glitter to the clothing, jewelry by Chandni Exclusive. They received great appreciation and applause from the attendees. 2nd Fashion Show was clothing and jewelry by Tabarruj who received great appreciation from the attendees as well. MyGR Creations did a great job with Models Hair and Makeup. They were all looking gorgeous.

Fashion Show Choreography by Francisco Adams from Phoenix added beautiful moves and walks to the ramp and fashion shows. All the attendees seemed to enjoy the walks and pose with great appreciation. Fashion Show Stage Decoration was done by Yanni Design Studios who did a marvelous job to enhance the overall look and face of the event by giving the stage 1942: A Love Storylook!

Fashion Show Stage DJ, Sound, and Lighting were taken care of by Creative Sounds Entertainment and doubtlessly, they brightened up the whole show to its best. The beats DJ played were seamlessly merging with the choreography and the designs on the ramp.