7th Annual GAPIO Conference in Hyderabad a Roaring Success

By a Staff Writer

With more than 300 delegates from India and overseas, including the United States, in attendance, the 7th Annual conference of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, GAPIO, held in Hyderabad last month was a roaring success.

The two-day conference which concluded Jan. 8, was inaugurated by Kamineni Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh minister for health and family welfare, along with Founder President Dr. Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, and Dr. Sanku Rao, president of GAPIO.

The conference was also attended by New Jersey physician Dr. Sudhir Parikh, publisher of Desi Talk, and recipient of India’s Padma Shri award.

A new team took charge under the leadership of Dr. Ramesh Mehta, president. Other office bearers include Dr. Anupam Sibal, vice president, Dr. Nandakumar Jairam, secretary general, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, joint secretary and Dr. Rohini Sridhar, treasurer were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

The conference started with 3 pre-conference workshops, including on pediatric basic life support at Rainbow Children’s Hospitals, advanced ultrasound trauma and life support course, jointly by CARE/AIIMS, Delhi at CARE Hospitals and breast and cervical cancer screening at Tanvir Hospital Jan. 6.

The scientific program of the main conference on Jan. 7 included sessions on cardio vascular diseases, metabolic disorders, brain trauma, kidney and oncology. The sessions on Jan. 8 included, among others, rheumatology, gastro-Intestinal disorders, and emerging health care challenges.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group, was the chief guest during the evening award function on Jan. 7 along with other prominent dignitaries.

“We extend an invitation to you to participate in the next VII mid-year conference of GAPIO to be held on July 28 to 30 this year at Tampa, Florida,” GAPIO said in a statement. The 8th Annual conference of GAPIO is scheduled to be held Jan. 6 and 7 in 2018 in Mumbai.