72nd Independence Day celebrated at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Texas

More than 700 Indian Americans gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Irving, Texas to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day on Aug. 15, where Dr. Prasad Thotakura, MGMNT Chairman hoisted the Indian flag in the midst of thundering applause of cheering crowds.

Among those who attended were Vice-Consul Ashok Kumar from the Consulate General of India in Houston, Irving City Mayor Rick Stopfer, Sunnyvale City Mayor Saji George, Coppell City Councilmember Biju Mathew and former Director of Irving City Parks and Recreation Ray Cerda.

“We pay rich tribute to all freedom fighters and national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Sekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many more who surrendered and sacrificed everything in attaining independence from British rule,” Thotakura said at the gathering.

“We all need to realize that hatred, bigotry, outrage, racism will create an enormous gap among the mankind. Only patience, alliance, tolerance and coherence will bring all people together,” he added.

Rao Kalvala, MGMNT Secretary, said that over the last 70 years, a lot of progress has been made in India and Indians all over the world must unite to progress it further.

Mayor Stopfer expressed that he is very proud and delighted to have many Indian Americans live in Irving City and appreciated all their great contributions for the betterment of the city.

“Irving City always welcomes many immigrants and city officials are always there to help and build a strong relationship with the Indian American community,” Stopfer said.

Sunnyvale City Mayor George said that 242 years back United States declared its Independence and when you compare that to India, you realize how young its democracy is yet it is the world’s largest democracy.

“India got its independence through nonviolence and civilian disobedience, and we are all proud to celebrate India’s Independence Day in the land of the U.S.,” he said.

Kamal Kaushal, MGMNT Co-chair, stated that it was very joyful to see a huge crowd near Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial to celebrate India’s Independence Day.