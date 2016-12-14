700 Medical Doctors Attend AAPI-LIQ Celebrates Annual Convention

By Suman Guha Mozumder

With close to 700 medical doctors in attendance, including from New York, New Jersey and Mississippi, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin – Queens Long Island Chapter, celebrated its 21st annual convention with verve at the Huntington Hilton in Melville, New York Dec. 3.

The AAPI –QLI is one of the largest and most prestigious physicians’ organizations in New York, involved in extensive community services and counts hundreds of physicians from New York area among its members. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D. 3rd Congressional District) attended the event as chief guest while Manoj Mohapatra, India’s deputy consul general in New York, and tech-entrepreneur Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande who came from Massachusetts, were the guests of honor. The organizers honored Deshpande, board member of Akshaya Patra a non-profit that runs school lunch program across India, for his pioneering work. AAPI-QLI also honored three physicians, including Dr. Ashutosh Tewari, Dr. Suajana Chandrasekhar and Dr. Narendra Hadpawat, who excelled in their academic achievements.

The event was also attended by CEO’s and other dignitaries of various hospitals. Among those present were Dr.Ajay Lodha, president of AAPI, Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Padma Shri award winner and publisher of Desi Talk, and Dr Sampat Shivangi, Chair, AAPI legislative affairs committee and Chairman of the Mississippi department of Mental Health.”The members discussed about the upcoming international healthcare summit being organized by AAPI in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in January next year. There were also informal discussions about the need for unity and furthering goals of the organization,” Shivangi told Desi Talk.

AAPI-QLI donated US$ 30,000 to various organizations for community services. The event was organized by the president of AAPI-QLI, Dr. Vaijinath Chakote, and the convention chairperson Dr. Abhay Malhotra, along with the executive committee members.