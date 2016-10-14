7-year-old Pakistani Beaten Up By Classmates For Being A Muslim

Welcome to the United States of America of Donald Trump. Meet my son Abdul Aziz. He is grade 1, bullied and beaten up by his own classmates in school bus for being a Muslim,” Abdul’s father Zeeshan-ul-hassan Usmani wrote Oct. 8 in a Facebook post, showing his son’s arm in a sling.

The previous day, his son Abdul, a student of the Wake County Public School System in North Carolina, was punched in the face, kicked in the stomach, and his arm was twisted while being called “Muslim” again and again, by his classmates, all of them children about his age at school. The torture continued on the school bus till the little boy reached home and told his parents about the incident.

So traumatized was the boy and the family that two days later, Abdul, along with his two older brothers and his mother, left for Pakistan. News reports quoted the family as saying that they will decide on whether to return to the U.S. or not only after the presidential election, and it is safe for the family to return if Trump is elected.

The boy was born in Florida, and “as American as you can think of,” his father Usmani told the Huffington Post. “He likes Captain America. He wants to be president of the United States of America,” Usmani said. “It’s very heartbreaking and sad,” said Usmani, twice a Fulbright Scholar and an award-winning computer scientist who uses big data to save lives from terror attacks,” according to the report. “It’s not the America we know about, care about and want to live in,” he said.

This is not the first incident of bullying and discrimination. According to Usmani, the family has been on a receiving end of discrimination several times

Lisa Luten, a spokesperson for the Wake County Public School System, said that the principal of the school immediately began investigating the alleged incident after the family told them about it. Speaking about allegation of discrimination based on religion or race, Luten said, “When [the family] originally shared the information, they didn’t share any info about religion or race, and just that their child was bullied,” BuzzFeed News reported Oct. 11.

Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the group wants the school system to do an investigation and determine whether police should get involved.

In a letter to Wake County Public School System Superintendent James Merrill, CAIR wrote: “The report of this alleged attack comes at a time of increasing bullying of Muslim students nationwide. We urge you to investigate this disturbing incident and to take appropriate actions based on the results of that investigation. All students, regardless of faith or ethnicity, must feel safe in their learning environment.”