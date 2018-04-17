7 National Award Winning Films to be screened at 18th Annual NYIFF

Seven films which won the Indian National Award will be screened at the 18th annual New York Indian Film Festival, which is taking place from May 7 to 12 at the Village East Cinemas in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.
These films include:
- To-Let: Best Tamil Film
- Paddayi: Best Tulu Film
- Ishu: Best Assamese Film
- Mayurakshi: Best Bengali Film
- Take Off: Best Production Design & Special Mention for the film and lead actress Parvathy
- Maacher Jhol (The Fish Curry): Best Animation Film (short)
- Eye Test: Best Cinematography (short)
The full festival schedule comprises of 78 films in 11 different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Bengali and Assamese, and are now available to view on the festival’s website.
This year NYIFF is hosting four world premieres, two international premieres, six North American premieres, one U.S. premiere and 11 New York premieres for films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well as North America and the United Kingdom.
NYIFF will also give out awards; here is a list of nominated films:
Best Film:
Balekempa
Juze
Light in the Room
Nude
Take Off
Best Director:
Atanu Ghosh for Mayurakshi
Ere Gowda for Balekempa
Rahul Nair for Light in the Room
Chezhian Ra for To-Let
Nishil Sheth for Bhasmasur
Best Screenplay:
Chumbak
CRD
Her. Him. The Other
The Hungry
Juze
Best Actor:
Manoj Bajpayee for In the Shadows
Prasenjit Chatterjee for Mayurakshi
Soumitra Chatterjee for Mayurakshi
Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Debargo Sanyal for Venus
Best Actress:
Sushama Deshpande for Ajji
Vinitha Koshy for Light in the Room
Kalyani Mulay for Nude
Parvathy for Take Off
Bindu Raxidi for Paddayi
Best Child Actor:
Mittal Chouhan for Bhasmasur
Kapil Garo for Ishu
]Chandra Kiran GK for Summer of Miracles
Ali Haji for Noblemen
Rushikesh Naik for Juze
Best Short:
Al-War
Hummingbird
Maacher Jhol (The Fish Curry)
Jaan Jigar
Mandi (The Market)
Best Documentary:
Abu
Bird of Dusk
Children Playing God
Limitless
Naked Wheels
The festival will open with the U.S. premiere of Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi language film “Nude” and close with the New York premiere of veteran NYIFF director Hansal Mehta’s biopic on Islamic fundamentalist Omar Saeed Sheikh, “Omerta.”
This year’s centerpiece slot will be occupied by Miransha Naik’s Konkoni language film “Juze,” making its North American premiere at NYIFF.
Additional highlights at the festival include:
- Tribute to late Shashi Kapoor and late Sridevi
- Merchant-Ivory Restrospective
- Discovering the Film & Television Market in India Panel Discussion
- Shooting Films in New York State Panel Discussion
- The Inclusion Rider’s Role in Diversifying Hollywood Panel Discussion
- Networking events and nightly parties
- Opening and Closing Night Red Carpets