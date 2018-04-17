7 National Award Winning Films to be screened at 18th Annual NYIFF

Seven films which won the Indian National Award will be screened at the 18th annual New York Indian Film Festival, which is taking place from May 7 to 12 at the Village East Cinemas in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

These films include:

To-Let: Best Tamil Film

Best Tamil Film Paddayi: Best Tulu Film

Best Tulu Film Ishu: Best Assamese Film

Best Assamese Film Mayurakshi: Best Bengali Film

Best Bengali Film Take Off: Best Production Design & Special Mention for the film and lead actress Parvathy

Best Production Design & Special Mention for the film and lead actress Parvathy Maacher Jhol (The Fish Curry): Best Animation Film (short)

Best Animation Film (short) Eye Test: Best Cinematography (short)

The full festival schedule comprises of 78 films in 11 different languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Bengali and Assamese, and are now available to view on the festival’s website.

This year NYIFF is hosting four world premieres, two international premieres, six North American premieres, one U.S. premiere and 11 New York premieres for films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as well as North America and the United Kingdom.

NYIFF will also give out awards; here is a list of nominated films:

Best Film:

Balekempa

Juze

Light in the Room

Nude

Take Off

Best Director:

Atanu Ghosh for Mayurakshi

Ere Gowda for Balekempa

Rahul Nair for Light in the Room

Chezhian Ra for To-Let

Nishil Sheth for Bhasmasur

Best Screenplay:

Chumbak

CRD

Her. Him. The Other

The Hungry

Juze

Best Actor:

Manoj Bajpayee for In the Shadows

Prasenjit Chatterjee for Mayurakshi

Soumitra Chatterjee for Mayurakshi

Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Debargo Sanyal for Venus

Best Actress:

Sushama Deshpande for Ajji

Vinitha Koshy for Light in the Room

Kalyani Mulay for Nude

Parvathy for Take Off

Bindu Raxidi for Paddayi

Best Child Actor:

Mittal Chouhan for Bhasmasur

Kapil Garo for Ishu

]Chandra Kiran GK for Summer of Miracles

Ali Haji for Noblemen

Rushikesh Naik for Juze

Best Short:

Al-War

Hummingbird

Maacher Jhol (The Fish Curry)

Jaan Jigar

Mandi (The Market)

Best Documentary:

Abu

Bird of Dusk

Children Playing God

Limitless

Naked Wheels

The festival will open with the U.S. premiere of Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi language film “Nude” and close with the New York premiere of veteran NYIFF director Hansal Mehta’s biopic on Islamic fundamentalist Omar Saeed Sheikh, “Omerta.”

This year’s centerpiece slot will be occupied by Miransha Naik’s Konkoni language film “Juze,” making its North American premiere at NYIFF.

Additional highlights at the festival include: