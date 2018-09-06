7 Indian American students named 2018 Davidson Fellows

The Davidson Institute for Talent Development has chosen 20 students as 2018 Davidson Fellows, out of which seven are Indian American.

While Kavya Kopparapu of Herndon, Virginia and Rahul Subramaniam of Cos Cob, Connecticut will receive a $50,000 scholarship; Sachin Konan of Chandler, Arizona, Marissa Sumathipala of Ashburn, Virginia and Eeshan Tripathi of Montclair, New Jersey will receive a $25,000 scholarship; and Shelly Goel of Irving, Texas and Rajiv Movva of San Jose, California will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

In total, three will receive a $50,000 scholarship, 9 students will receive a $25,000 scholarship and eight will receive a $10,000 scholarship.

“We are thrilled to recognize the 2018 Davidson Fellows not only for their incredible projects, but also for the journey they forged to reach this point. Every year I am amazed by the depth of the Fellows’ accomplishments. Through encouragement and recognition, the Davidson Institute for Talent Development anticipates that gifted students like these will be among the pioneers who will solve the world’s most vexing problems,” Bob Davidson, the founder of the Davidson Institute, said in a statement.

The Davidson Fellows Scholarship program offers college scholarships to students 18 or younger who have completed significant projects that have the potential to benefit society in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, literature and music.

The Davidson Fellows Scholarship has provided more than $7.1 million in scholarship funds to more than 300 students since its inception in 2001.

The 2018 Davidson Fellows will be honored at a reception in Washington D.C., on September 28.

In addition to the scholarship winners, a number of Indian American students were recipients of honorable mentions, including Mythri Ambatipudi, Vishnu Akash Polkampally, Nalin Ranjan, Shuvom Sadhuka, Ayush Agarwal, Anika Cheerla, Syamantak Payra, Eshika Saxena, Rohan Mehrotra and Utkarsh Tandon.