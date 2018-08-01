5th Annual Desi Comedy Fest to be held in Northern California

The 5th Annual Desi Comedy Fest will be held in nine cities in Northern California from August 9 to 19 and will feature more than 30 comedians from across the United States.

The comedians are not only Indian Americans but are also of Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Iranian, Syrian-Mexican, Libyan, Japanese, and Filipino backgrounds.

Prominent comedians performing this year will include Adam Mamawala, Alingon Mitra and Usama Siddiquee of New York, Ahmed Bharoocha and Kiran Deol of Los Angeles, and Azhar Usman of Chicago.

The festival was launched in 2014 by San Francisco Bay Area-based comedians Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni and was an idea they came up with on Pakistani and Indian Independence Days the year before.