4th International Hindi Conference In Vishakhapatnam In January

By a Staff Writer

More than 200 Hindi scholars and professionals from around the world are expected to participate in the three-day Hindi conference scheduled to be held Jan. 6 to 8, 2017 in Vishakhapatnam, the organizers announced last week.

The announcement was made by Ashok Ojha, chief coordinator and president of Hindi Sangam Foundation, a U.S.-based educational and cultural organization. The foundation has joined hands with GITAM University, Vishakhapatnam, and a host of U.S. and India-based institutions to hold the Fourth International Hindi Conference.

Speaking at the kick-off meeting at the Consulate General of India, New York, Dec. 9, Ojha said that about a dozen leading Hindi scholars from U.S. universities, including New York University, Columbia, Duke, City University of New York, Pace and Pennsylvania State University, are going to attend the conference, the theme of which is: “Teaching Hindi To Other Language Speakers: Pedagogical Perspectives, Language Planning and Program Development.”

He said that “the conference aims to create a bridge between the pedagogical experts of the Hindi language taught to speakers of other languages in India, and particularly in the non- Hindi speaking areas of India, and the pedagogical experts and instructors in the U.S. and the rest of the world, including the South Asian diaspora, where Hindi is mostly taught as a heritage language as well as a foreign language.”

The kick-off was also attended by Lakshmi Prasad, Padma Bhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha member, attended the event. Dr. Lakshmi Prasad Yarlagadda, Padma Bhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha member, who was the chief guest of the event and also the chairman of the organizing committee of the conference, told the audience that E. S. L. Narasimhan, gov. of Andhra Pradesh, will inaugurate the conference on January 6 while Prakash Jawadekar, India’s HRD Minister has agreed to attend the valedictory event Jan. 8.

Consul L. T. Ngaithe presided over the kick-off meeting, praising the organizers for working to promote Hindi in the U.S. and around the world.

“The Consulate General of India has been supporting the cause of Hindi since the First International Hindi Conference, which was organized at the New York University in 2014. It was followed by the second International Hindi conference at Rutgers University, N.J. in 2015 and the third conference was held in April-May 2016 at the Consulate General of India,” Ojha said.

Professor Rakesh Ranjan of Columbia University expressed the hope that the conference will provide “a unique forum for a dialogue among Hindi scholars and administrators and will allow for partnerships and project collaborations to be formed with the goal to expand, enrich and promote further the field of Hindi education.”

Other speakers included Bijoy Mehta, chairman, Hindi Sangam Foundation, Purnima Desai, vice-chair of the foundation, professor Susham Bedi of CUNY, and Indrajit Saluja, editor, Indian Panorama.