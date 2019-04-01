‘Wisdom for Life’ lecture free for public to be held at Rutgers April 28

A free public lecture on “Wisdom For Life” is scheduled to be held at the Trayes Hall of Rutgers University, New Brunswick April 28.

According to a press release from organizers Vedanta USA, “This presentation is based on ancient eastern philosophical wisdom and its role in modern life, focusing on reducing stress, increasing productivity and finding fulfillment and purpose.”

The speaker is Gautam Jain, a disciple of Swami A. Parthasarathy, and head of Vedanta Culural Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to Vedanta and self-management education programs.

Jain completed a brilliant academic career in the U.S. and declined lucrative corporate opportunities to research and study this wisdom, the press release said. He has completed over two decades of full-time study and teaching, and has spoken to many elite organizations and institutions in the U.S. and abroad, organizers said in the press release.

Admission is free. The detailed event evite, including a link to the RSVP page: https://www.vedantausa.org/wisdom.pdf. Vedanta USA, which is based in Somerset, N.J., provided some video presentations for those interested in knowing more:

1) On expectations and Stress: https://vimeo.com/313532351

2) On the nature of your mind: https://vimeo.com/313532074

Full speaker profile: https://www.vedantausa.org/index.php/teacher/

Jain has also presented seminars on Self management to leading corporations, institutions and universities, including the Young President’s Organization (YPO), Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO), Goldman Sachs, IBM, AT & T, Columbia, Princeton, and MIT. He has been featured on ABC and PBS for his work on the subject. On its website Vedantausa.org, the organization says it is “dedicated to teaching the eternal wisdom of life to audiences in the United States and across the world with focus in the New York New Jersey Metropolitan area.”