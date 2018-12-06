4 Indian Americans on Forbes’ List of Top 50 Female Technology Moguls

Forbes has rolled out its List of Top 50 Female Technology Moguls, which includes four Indian Americans this year.

According to Forbes, these women are Padmasree Warrior, the former chief technology officer of Cisco; Komal Mangtani, the senior director at Uber; Neha Narkhede, the chief technology officer and co-founder of the streaming platform Confluent and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, the CEO and founder of identity-management company Drawbrige.

Having served in executive positions at both Motorola and Cisco, Warrior, 58, is now U.S. CEO and chief development officer for Chinese electric autonomous vehicle startup NIO.

According to the magazine, in her seven years at Cisco, she helped the company grow in influence through acquisitions, “including six in 2014 and 10 in 2013.”

Mangtani is a senior director at Uber, who “heads Business Intelligence, tracking customer service as well as financial interactions bolstering its $7.5 billion revenue,” according to Forbes.

Prior to joining Uber, the 43-year-old served as the vice president of engineering at Box and led product development on VMWare’ cloud service products.

Prior to founding Confluent, Narkhede, 32, worked at LinkedIn, where she “helped develop Apache Kafka, a platform that can process and organize the huge influx of data that comes from the site in real time,” Forbes says.

She open sourced Apache Kafka in 2011 and today “it has become the heart of Confluent.”

Founded in 2010, Sivaramakrishnan’s Drawbridge “uses large-scale AI and machine learning to identify the different devices people use based on data generated from their devices, like the WiFi network a person connects to,” Forbes says.

Before starting Drawbridge, Sivaramakrishnan, 43, worked as a data scientist at mobile ad platform AdMob, which was acquired by Google in 2009 for $750 million.

According to Forbes, the List of Top 50 Female Technology Moguls “identifies three generations of forward-thinking technologists leading more than a dozen tech sectors across the globe.”