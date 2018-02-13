4 Indian Americans become Fellows of the American Academy of Microbiology

NEW YORK – The American Academy of Microbiology announced its 2018 Fellows on Jan. 16 and among 96, four are Indian Americans and two are in Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The Indian American Fellows are Ashok Chopra, Atin Datta, Rajeev Misra and Reeta Rao, along with Niyaz Ahmed and Samir Saha in Bangladesh.

Chopra is a professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch in the microbiology and immunology department.

Datta is a supervisory research microbiologist and branch chief for the Department of Health and Human Services since November 2006.

Misra is a microbial geneticist who studies how proteins, synthesized in the cytoplasm, are targeted to the bacterial outer membrane and is a professor at Arizona State University’s School of Life Sciences.

Rao is an associate professor in biology and biotechnology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.

Ahmed is a professor of microbial sciences, genomicist and a veterinarian by training, and serves as a senior director at the International Centre for Diarrhoel Disease Research in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Saha works at the Dhaka Shishu Hospital Department of Microbiology in Bangladesh.

According to a press release, AAM Fellows are elected annually through a highly-selective, peer review process, based on their records of scientific achievement and original contributions that have advanced microbiology.

There are over 2,400 Fellows representing all subspecialties of the microbial sciences and involved in basic and applied research, teaching, public health, industry and government service, according to a press release.