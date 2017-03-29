3rd International Yoga Day to be held June 24

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 29, 2017 6:10 pm

The Consulate General of India in Chicago will host the 3rd International Yoga Day on June 24 at the Sports Complex in Naperville, Ill. A curtain raiser to announce the event was held at the consulate last week. Headed by Consul general Neeta Bhushan, the event was attended by several organizations including Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center, Gayatri Gyan Mandir, Isha Foundation, Sahaja Yoga Meditation , Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, SEWA International, Science of Spirituality, Eye on India, Temple of Harmony, Balaji Temple, Shri Swaminarayan Mandir BAPS and the Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago.