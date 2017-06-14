3 students from India receive scholarship to Washington University

NEW YORK – Out of 20 from around the world, three of this year’s McDonnell Academy Scholarships have been awarded to Indians: Meenakshi Jha and Priya Rathi of New Delhi and Neeha Sharma of Haryana. All three will have an opportunity to pursue their graduate or professional degrees at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jha has earned her Master of Arts degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University where she worked as a social artist and creative guide and has been acknowledged by both the governments of India and the United States. She will pursue her Master of Fine Arts at Washington University’s Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts.

Rathi has earned her Master of Science degree in chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Her field of study focuses on tracking human motion using wearable devices. She will pursue her PhD in Chemistry at the School of Arts and Sciences at Washington University.

Sharma has earned her Master of Technology and Environmental Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and was awarded the Rajit Bhagwati Gold Medal and the Institute Silver Medal for her academic and research performance. She will pursue her PhD at Washington University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.

“I am very impressed with the records of Meenakshi, Priya and Neeha, as we reviewed many strong applications this year. I look forward to working with them as part of the Academy’s network of future global leaders,” said Jim Wertsch the Director of the McDonnell Academy and Vice Chancellor of International Affairs at Washington University.

The McDonnell Academy was created in 2005 by John F. McDonnell, former CEO of McDonnell Douglas Corporation and Washington University Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton. Funds are provided in partnership with McDonnell’s founding endowment, corporate sponsorships and other generous benefactors.

Only a select group of research universities throughout the world are partners in the McDonnell International Scholars Academy and the graduates of the 32 partner universities are eligible to apply to become McDonnell Scholars.