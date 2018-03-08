3 New York women, including one South Asian, to be honored by U.S. lawmakers

A women’s activist of South Asian origin is among three New Yorkers to be honored at a Women’s History Month event hosted by Congressman Joe Crowley, D-NY, the U.S. House Democratic Caucus chairman. The event is scheduled for March 12, to commemorate Women’s History Month and will be held at the New York Botanical Gardens in the Bronx, starting at 9 a.m.

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, will keynote the event, a press release from Rep. Crowley’s office said.

Narbada Chhetri, of Nepali origin, director of organizing and advocacy for the organization Adhikaar along with Beverly Roberts, CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Parkchester Branch, and Meridith Maskara, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, are the three women who will be recognized.

Chhetri led Adhikaar in successfully campaigning for the New York State Domestic Workers Bill of Rights in 2010, and in 2015 was at the helm of the New York State Nail Salon Workers Bill of Rights, according to her bio on the Adhikaar website.

She currently represents Adhikaar on the National Domestic Workers Alliance board of directors.

Chhetri has completed the 2012-13 Union Leadership Institute at Cornell University and the 2014 Coro Immigrant Leadership Program. Her campaign focus also includes organizing beauty technicians (nail salon) workers for their health and safety at the workplace.

In her current role Narbada works with Nepali-speaking immigrants to speak up about the injustices they may face, and to learn about and assert their legal rights. According to Adhikaar, Chhetri was closely involved with securing victories and in recovering more than $300,000 in lost or stolen wages for 9 trafficking survivors.

Prior to coming to the U.S. in 2006, Chhetri worked as a human rights activist in Nepal for 15 years, in areas including anti-trafficking.

She currently lives in Woodside, Queens, with her daughter.