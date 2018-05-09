3 Indian Americans named as Carnegie Fellows

Indian Americans Shahzeen Attari, Prerna Singh and Ganesh Sitaraman have been named as Andrew Carnegie Fellows by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

The corporation has named a total of 31 Fellows this year with each receiving $200,000 for them to “devote their time to significant research, writing and publishing in the humanities and social sciences,” according to a press release.Top of Form

According to a press release, Attari is an assistant professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Her research focuses on biases that shape people’s judgments and decisions about resource use and systems, especially use of energy and water.

She was selected for her project “Motivating Climate Change Solutions by Fusing Facts and Feelings.”

Singh is the Mahatma Gandhi assistant professor of political science and international studies and faculty fellow at Brown University’s Watson Institute, according to a press release.

She is the author of “How Solidarity Works for Welfare: Subnationalism and Social Development in India” and was chosen for her project, “The Control of Contagion: States, Societies and Infectious Disease Across China and India.”

Sitaraman is a professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School and a senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress.

He is the author of “The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution: Why Economic Inequality Threatens Our Republic and The Counterinsurgent‘s Constitution: Law in the Age of Small Wars,” which won the 2013 Palmer Civil Liberties Prize; he was chosen for his project titled, “Public Options.”

“We were reassured by the immense talent and breadth of experience reflected in the proposals from this year’s nominees for the Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program. Since its founding in 1911, the Corporation has provided strong support to individual scholars, as well as a wide variety of institutions, causes and organizations,” said Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York and president emeritus of Brown University.

“The response to the Fellows program gives me great hope for the future of the study of the humanities and the social sciences as a way for this country to learn from the past, understand the present, and devise paths to progress and peace,” he added.