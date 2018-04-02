26 Indian Americans named 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars

Among 150 high school students, 26 Indian Americans were named as 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars last month and will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship, according to a press release.
They will also join a family of alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world and will be honored at the 30th annual Scholars Banquet during the Scholars Weekend from April 19 to 22, where they will participate in Coca Cola’s Leadership Development Institute.
The Indian American scholars include:
- Ajit Akole from Saint Luke’s School in New Canaan, Connecticut
- Tejas Athni from Stratford Academy High School in Macon, Georgia
- Shree Balaji from Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas
- Anamika Basu from Basis Scottsdale Charter School in Scottsdale, Arizona
- Vijay Bharti from Morgantown High School in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Meenu Bhooshanan from Bob Jones High School in Madison, Alabama
- Jay Chandra from Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado
- Amira Chowdhury from Herbert Hoover High School in Glendale, California
- Sohan Kancherla from Saint Louis Priory High School in St. Louis, Missouri
- Aryaman Khandelwal from Parkland High School in Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Biyeshi Kumsa from Columbia Heights EC High School in Washington, D.C.
- Lal Lawmi from Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Texas
- Nidhi Mahale from Ronald N. Davies High School in Fargo, North Dakota
- Sreekar Mantena from North Carolina School of Math & Science in Durham, North Carolina
- Tanisha Martheswaran from Waterford High School in Sandy, Utah
- Smita Mohindra from Yorktown Heights in New York
- Meghana Nadella from Allen High School in Allen, Texas
- Namrita Narula from Highland Park High School in Highland Park, Illinois
- Adam Nayak from Cleveland High School in Portland, Oregon
- Priya Patel from Waltham Senior High School in Waltham, Massachusetts
- Syamantal Payra from Clear Brook High School in Friendswood, Texas
- Ishaan Prasad from Belmont Hill School in Winchester, Massechusets
- Abinaya Ramakrishnan from Illinois Math & Science Academy in Aurora, Illinois
- Neha Seshadri from Skyline High School in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Omika Suryawanshi from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, Connecticut
- Lakshmi Vallabhaneni from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona