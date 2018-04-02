26 Indian Americans named 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars

Among 150 high school students, 26 Indian Americans were named as 2018 Coca-Cola Scholars last month and will each receive a $20,000 college scholarship, according to a press release.

They will also join a family of alumni who are leading positive change in their communities and around the world and will be honored at the 30th annual Scholars Banquet during the Scholars Weekend from April 19 to 22, where they will participate in Coca Cola’s Leadership Development Institute.

The Indian American scholars include: