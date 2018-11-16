20th anniversary gala of Indian Health Camp of New Jersey to be held on Dec. 1

The Indian Health Camp of New Jersey (IHCNJ), a 501© 3, nonprofit organization in New Jersey will celebrate their 20th anniversary gala on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Balaji Temple Auditorium in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Some local and state government officials, prominent entrepreneurs and community leaders and other invited dignitaries and media officials will attend the event, along with around 700 guests.

The celebration will start with dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m., presentation and recognitions from 6 to 7 p.m. and a Bollywood musical extravaganza with renowned Indian Idol finalist Omkar Deshpande and Vidya Shivling and Panorama Entertainment orchestra from India from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

IHCNJ was established in 1998 by dedicated volunteers, which included physicians and some medical and non-medical professionals which grew over time to include dentists, mental health providers, pharmacists, nurses, physical therapists, dietitians and other allied professionals and specialists to provide free health screening and disease prevention education and awareness to South Asians in communities in New Jersey.

These services are provided to uninsured/under-insured individuals via organizing health fairs at various locations in central and northern New Jersey every year for the past 20 years.

IHCNJ has organized health fairs at Ved Mandir, Balaji Temple, Swaminarayan temples in Secaucus and Parsippany, Edison Seniors, Durga Temple, Govinda Temple, Ukrainian Center and provided support to many other health fair activities, health education presentations, free mammograms, pap smear test, colo-rectal and prostate cancer screening and blood drives through American Red Cross throughout the state, according to a press release.

To date, the organization has provided free health screening to more than 10,000 individuals and detected more than 3,500 chronic diseases abnormalities and intervened in hundreds of life-threatening conditions to reduce complications and save lives.

The comprehensive free medical, dental and mental health screening and additional diagnostic screening and testing services were equivalent to estimated market value of $7 million in the last 20 years.

The entire day’s health fair offers complete blood test, electrocardiogram, dental examination, vision screening, dietary and weight management education, physical therapy, medication management counseling, flu vaccines, mental health counseling, heart disease screening and various types of cancer screening, education and awareness.

In 2018, IHCNJ received two exemplary service awards which includes New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Awards in Volunteer Organization Category and NJ BIZ Health Care Heroes Award in Education Hero Category.

The 20th anniversary event is planned to celebrate the selfless and dedicated services provided by all the volunteers and also aimed at helping the organization move up to the next level of activities.

The goal for the next five years is to provide support for follow-up medical consultation and additional diagnostic testing especially for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and other specialists consultations for the people with severe abnormalities detected during the health fairs.

These services will significantly reduce the burden on the already strained health care system in this country and improve and save health care costs and financial and emotional burden from the medical complications and debilitating diseases in New Jersey.

The proud Grand event sponsor for 20th anniversary gala is BCB Indus American Bank. The other sponsors and supporters for the event are Atul Shah of ANS Consulting, Dipal Patel of Hexa Builders, Piyush Patel of Unity4Cause and Pinakin Pathak of OHM Group of companies.

For additional information, visit: www.IHCNJ.org