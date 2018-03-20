2018 MIT India Conference to focus on “Pioneering Innovation”

NEW YORK – The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will be holding the 2018 MIT India Conference on April 8, at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This year the theme of the conference is “Pioneering Innovation” and will spotlight India’s biggest innovators and thought-leaders while exploring how they are transforming the economic, social and technological landscape of India, according to a press release.

The conference is expected to have over 400 attendees from the U.S and worldwide and will feature some of India’s biggest thought leaders, including:

Ashish Chauhan; CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange, former CIO of the Reliance Group and former CEO of Mumbai Indians

Ananth Narayanan; CEO of Myntra & Jabong

Desh Deshpande; founder of the Deshpande Foundation and President & Chairman of Sparta Group LLC

Guneet Monga; film producer for films: The Lunchbox, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Gangs of Wasseypur I & II

Kirthiga Reddy; former CEO of Facebook India who was also the first Facebook employee in India

Prithviraj Chavan; former Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Balki; film director and producer of PadMan, Paa and Ki & Ka

Roshni Nadar Malhotra; Executive Director and the CEO of HCL Corporation who was featured as one of The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women In 2017 by Forbes

Rekha Menon; Chairman and Senior Managing Director of Accenture India who was also named as one of India’s Most Powerful Business Women in 2017 by Fortune India

Vani Kola; founder and Managing Director of Kalaari Capital who was also named as one of India’s Most Powerful Business Women in 2017 by Fortune India

Since 2011, the MIT India Conference has brought together visionaries from various industries including government, energy, finance, social impact, technology, and film and media.

Keynote speakers who have spoke at past conferences include Nadir Godrej, Narayana Murthy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Raghuram Rajan and more.

To register, visit http://mit-india-conference.com/