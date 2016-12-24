20-year-old Indian-American Arrested For Painting Swastika Graffiti

From New Dispatches

Jasskirat Saini, a 20-year-old was arrested at Nassau Community College and charged in connection with a string of racist graffiti incidents at the Long Island, New York school over the last two months.

News reports said that Saini was arrested by Nassau County Police following an investigation into the drawing swastikas and writing of “KKK” on the college campus.

A Daily Caller report said quoting BC7 that swastikas were first found at Nassau Community College on a men’s bathroom Oct. 15 and later that month several more were found. In December there were two more incidents of swastika graffiti. Nassau County police found Saini writing two swastikas Dec. 21 on the exterior of a building and “KKK” on the floor of another. Saini is being charged with aggravated harassment and according to ABC7 the charge is in connection with 110 anti-Semitic drawings.

Initial media coverage of the discovery of swastikas tied it to the election of Donald Trump. “Although three of the incidents occurred before Nov. 8, the latest discovery has further troubled minority and Jewish groups amid a surge of hate crimes across the country following the election of Donald Trump,” according to a Long Island Press report.

The Long Island Press report also quoted Robert Solomon, chairman of the Jewish community relations council of Long Island, saying that he believes that since the election “there hasn’t been a day when…I haven’t seen something in the paper.” Solomon added, “Whether it’s under the guise of alt-right or nationalism or Brexit, or whatever you call it, things are happening that are inciting the passions of those people in this country.”