2 IT Professionals Arrested In Alleged Kickback Scheme

By a Staff Writer

Two Indian-American information technology professionals were arrested, one each from New Jersey and Indiana Dec. 7, and charged in connection with alleged bribery and kickback scheme to secure business from a nonprofit health organization, prosecutors said. The two arrested and charged were Nimesh

Patel, a former IT employee at a large national nonprofit organization, and Dilip Vadlamudi, owner of an information technology outsourcing company in Indiana. Patel was presented before United States Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker while Vadlamudi was expected to be presented before a Magistrate

Judge in Indianapolis, Preet Bharara, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced.

“As alleged, the defendants conspired to defraud a national nonprofit organization. Patel allegedly abused his position at the nonprofit to funnel millions in fees to Vadlamudi’s company in exchange for hundreds of thousands in kickbacks. Thanks to the investigative work of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the defendants’ alleged fraud scheme has been put to an end,” Bharara said. USPIS Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said these individuals took advantage of their business relationship by devising a scheme to ‘fatten their wallets,’ while having no regard for the victimized nonprofit organization with national headquarters in Westchester, New York.

Patel was employed as a senior director in the information technology group at the nonprofit. During the time he worked there, he signed acknowledgements of its conflict-of-interest policy, which prohibited employees from soliciting or accepting payments from any individual or organization that had business with the organization.

Vadlamudi owned a company headquartered in Indiana that, among other things, acted as a temporary staffing company for IT professionals. Vadlamudi had a contract with the nonprofit organization pursuant to which its employees, including Patel, were authorized to hire temporary employees. When the nonprofit conducted an investigation into allegations of bribery and kickbacks in the IT department in the fall of 2014, Patel falsely denied receiving money from Vadlamudi.

Patel, 45, of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, and Vadlamudi, 45, of Carmel, Indiana, were both charged in three counts – one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud; one count of conspiring to violate the Travel Act and one count of conspiring to commit money laundering. Counts one and three each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.