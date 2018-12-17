2 Indian Americans among Time Magazine’s 25 Most Influential Teens

Two Indian Americans are among Time magazine’s list of 25 influential teens chosen for the “accolades across numerous fields, global impact through social media and overall ability to drive news.”

Rishab Jain of Portland, Oregon, is an eighth grader who has developed an algorithm that can possibly be a cure to pancreatic cancer.

Jain won the $25,000 top prize at the Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge in October for the algorithm and he is now trying to find hospitals and physicians who would be willing to partners with him to run a clinical trial and continue testing the algorithm.

Kavya Kopparapu is a freshman at Harvard University, developed “a deep-learning computer system that can scan slides of tissue from brain cancer patients looking for differences in density, color, texture and cellular alignment that are unique to that particular person’s case,” after learning how the survival rate of glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, hasn’t improved from the past 30 years.

According to Time magazine, her goal is “to develop targeted therapies that are also unique to the person.”

In addition, Kopparapu is the founder of the non-profit Girls Computing League, which works this year to bring computing opportunities to girls in the northern Virginia and the Washington D.C. area.