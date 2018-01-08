2 Indian American teenagers selected for ‘Who Wants to Be a Mathematician Championship’

NEW YORK – Two Indian American teenagers, Saaketh Vedantam, a junior at American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida and Vignesh Rajmohan, a senior at James L. Mann High School in Greenville, South Carolina, are among 12 contestants who will compete in the 2018 ‘Who Wants to Be a Mathematician Championship’, to be held in San Diego on Jan. 13.

According to the championship’s website, Vedantam says that he loves calculus and calls it the ‘Crazy 8’s’ while Rajmohan is enjoying his ongoing research project on natural methods of water purification.

The contestants are selected based on their scores on an online qualifying test with questions on algebra, trigonometry, probability, and the history of math.

The game will be broadcasted live online at: www.livestream.com/psav/wwtbam2018

The winner receives a prize of $10,000: $5,000 for themselves and $5,000 for their school’s math department.

This is the ninth year that this championship is taking place and more than 800 students have won over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

‘Who Wants to Be a Mathematician’ is part of the annual Joint Mathematics Meetings in San Diego which is attended by more than 6,000 mathematicians.