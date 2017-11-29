19 Indian Americans recognized by American Association for the Advancement of Science

Out of 396, the American Association for the Advancement of Science has recognized 19 Indian Americans Fellows for their contributions to the field of science and technology.

Indian Americans were recognized in the following categories: agriculture, food and renewable resources; atmospheric and hydrospheric sciences; biological sciences; chemistry; engineering; geology and geography; computing and communication; medical sciences; physics and statistics.

The Indian Americans who were recognized were: Autar K. Mattoo from USDA-Agricultural Research Service, Binayak P. Mohanty from Texas A&M University, Sudhansu K. Dey from the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and University of Cincinnati, Subba Reddy Palli from the University of Kentucky, K. Sandeep Prabhu from Pennsylvania State University, Usha Varanasi from the University of Washington, Keshab K. Parhi from the University of Minnesota, Sudarsan Rachuri from the U.S. Department of Energy, Budhendra L. Bhaduri from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, H.V. Jagadish from the University of Michigan, Subbarao Kambhampati and Sethuraman Panchanathan from Arizona State University, Prashant Shenoy from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Satya Dandekar from the University of California, Davis, Anil K. Rustgi from the University of Pennsylvania, Jayant P. Shenai from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University, Umesh Garg from the University of Notre Dame, Chandralekha Singh from the University of Pittsburgh and Bhramar Mukherjee from the University of Michigan.

They will be recognized during the Fellows Forum at the 2018 AAAS Annual Meeting in Austin, Texas on Feb. 17, 2018.