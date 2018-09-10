160 days of cricket on Hotstar kicks off with Unimoni Asia Cup

NEW YORK – An exciting 160 days of cricket on Hotstar starts with the Unimoni Asia Cup, which will feature some of the most prominent cricketing nations in the world.

The tournament will begin with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 15. Participants include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Defending champion India will face arch rival Pakistan on September 19 in the marquee matchup of group play. India and Pakistan will be joined by Hong Kong in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan compete in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4, and the tournament final will follow on September 28 in Dubai.

Hotstar, the exclusive and official digital streaming partner for Unimoni Asia Cup, will live stream all the matches for the duration of the tournament, according to a press release.

To keep the momentum going, Hotstar has 160 days of cricket over the next year. Tournaments to look forward to include the Paytm India vs. West Indies series in October, followed by the ICC Women’s World T20 in November, the Paytm India vs. Australia series in February 2019, the VIVO IPL in April 2019 and, finally, the ICC Cricket World Cup in May, 2019.

“Hotstar has just completed its first year in the United States, and the response from the Diaspora has been phenomenal,” said Ipsita Dasgupta, President of Hotstar International and Strategy at Star India, in a statement. “As we embark on our second year, we have a comprehensive cricket calendar for fans and enthusiasts in the U.S., who have come to expect this level of engaging and premium programming from our platform.”

To supplement its cricket calendar, Hotstar has introduced an attractive, annual subscription for $99.99, which will give consumers complete access to the cricket calendar and entertainment library throughout the year. For monthly subscribers in the US and Canada, an entertainment pack is now $9.99 a month, and a sports + entertainment pack is $19.99 a month.

A subsidiary of Star India and 21st Century Fox, Hotstar was launched in India in 2015 and became the fastest app to reach a million downloads. The platform offers a bouquet of rich and diverse content encompassing the latest movies, popular TV shows, documentaries and live sports.