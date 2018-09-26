1,500 people attend 9th Chicago South Asian Film Festival

About 1,500 people attended the Ninth Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF), which was held in Downtown Chicago, at the Showplace ICON Theater and Columbia College, from September 20 to 23 and “had the greatest line-up ever,” according to Jigar Shah, the festival manager.

More than 70 films from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, Spain and the Philippines, were screened over the four days including 10 world premieres, 17 North American premieres and 18 Chicago premieres.

The CSAFF was started in 2010 by the Chicago South Asian Arts Council to promote arts and films in the Chicagoland area.

The festival offers filmmakers a personal touch along with the warmth of Chicago and features panel discussions, opportunities for filmmakers and film lovers to connect, musical performances, tributes to major artists, galas and the unique Q & A sessions, which bring the community together.

In 2014, the festival introduced the South Asian Films in America (SAFA) Awards, which honors South Asian Films and Artists in Chicagoland, according to a press release.

This year, the award for best feature length fiction film went to “Evening Shadows,” a film directed by Sridhar Rangayan that depicts the story of a young Indian man who discloses his sexuality to his traditional parents.

A special recognition in the feature-fiction category was awarded to the Malayalam-language film, “Ottamuri Velichum” (Light in the Room), directed by Rahul Riji Nair.

The award for best short-length fiction film went to “Life After,” directed by Ria Tobaccowala while a special recognition was given to “Pavsacha Nibhanda” (An Essay of Rain), directed by Nagraj Manjule.

“Do We Belong,” a film which depicted the aftermath of the hate crime against Srinivas Kuchibotla in Kansas City in February 2017, was chosen as the top short-length documentary film while a special recognition was given to Monica Samtani’s “Bee the Future” in the short-documentary category.

The award for best feature length documentary went to “Salam: The First Nobel Laureate by Anand Kamalakar,” which was a biopic of Abdus Salam, a Nobel Prize winning Pakistani physicist.

“Bird of Dusk,” Sangeeta Dutta’s ode to Bengali director, Rituparno Ghosh, received special recognition in the feature-documentary category.

Shah told News India Times that the CSAFF always screens films about the hot topics of the community and therefore this year, there were quite a few films focusing on women’s empowerment, LGBT stories and kid-friendly topics.

In addition, a tribute was given to the late Indian superstar Sridevi, through a dance performance on the Red Carpet, featuring some of her most iconic songs.