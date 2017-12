NEW YORK – The 11th Annual Saraswati Classical Arts Festival was hosted by the India Center on December 2 at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network.

Odissi dance was performed by students of Sudhamini Dance Academy.

Bharat Natyam dance was performed by students of Natyamudra Dance Academy.

Students from the Anubhooti School of Indian Classical Music played tabla music and students of Guru Pradnya Jadhav performed to Hindustani Music.